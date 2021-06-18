Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of XPEL worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,862,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $141,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,307,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $790,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,111,006 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

