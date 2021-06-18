Swiss National Bank Purchases 15,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $919.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

