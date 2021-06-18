Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $7,498,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

