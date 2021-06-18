Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Switch also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,345,576 shares of company stock worth $26,693,891. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth about $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,951,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWCH remained flat at $$21.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

