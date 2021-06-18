Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.