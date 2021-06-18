Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 172.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $265.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.40 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.