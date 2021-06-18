Syntropy (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $82.43 million and approximately $544,897.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00060204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.00759663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042578 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,469,589 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.