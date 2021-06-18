Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Target were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

NYSE TGT opened at $231.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.08. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

