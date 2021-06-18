Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $75.23. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $74.83, with a volume of 9,981 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on TARO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $213,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

