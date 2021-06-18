Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $35.00 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.