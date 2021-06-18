TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 87,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 520,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,036.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 177,512 shares of company stock worth $1,006,458. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.