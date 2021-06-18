Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $109.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

