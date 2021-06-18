Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

