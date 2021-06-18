Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

