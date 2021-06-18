Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $849,000 Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delek US were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

