Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after buying an additional 239,532 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after buying an additional 480,918 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after buying an additional 1,061,317 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

