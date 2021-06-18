Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

