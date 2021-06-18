Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 44,168 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,168 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Discovery were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 11.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Discovery by 2,171.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,689 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 85.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Discovery by 91.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

