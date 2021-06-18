Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $87,633.90 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $155.80 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

