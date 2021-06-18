Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 16.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

