TenX (PAY) Market Capitalization Tops $11.43 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00738579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083092 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

