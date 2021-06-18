Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.36 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $29.17 million and $4.36 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00721730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082258 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

