TerraUSD Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $94.02 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007940 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 382.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000217 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,911,296,293 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

