Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.3% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $110,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.56. The company had a trading volume of 117,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,429. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

