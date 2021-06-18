The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 9,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. 11,493,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

