The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,317 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $45,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after buying an additional 961,786 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,379,000 after purchasing an additional 473,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.28.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.