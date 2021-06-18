The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.52. The company had a trading volume of 50,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $172.35 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

