The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of TCS stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $644.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.