The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRX. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 206,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 158,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 22,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $13.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

