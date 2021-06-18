The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) to “Buy”

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Getlink alerts:

GRPTF stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Getlink has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.