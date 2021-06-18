The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $173.51. 502,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,809. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.59.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

