The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE HSY traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $173.51. 502,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,809. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.59.
The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
