The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HNST. Guggenheim downgraded The Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.06.

HNST stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

