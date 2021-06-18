The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) dropped 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 117,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,634,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

HNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

