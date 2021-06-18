The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.44. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

