The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Down to $24.60

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.60, but opened at $23.90. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 420 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $787.44 million, a P/E ratio of -53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after purchasing an additional 216,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $26,092,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

