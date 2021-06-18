The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 13th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 596,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $36.96.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

