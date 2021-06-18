The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Up 31.8% in May

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 13th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.13. 107,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

