The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In other news, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $167,888.73. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,762 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.78. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

