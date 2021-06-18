The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s 10th Largest Position

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,038,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,277,062 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.39% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $459,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 164,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

