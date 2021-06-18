The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.97. 186,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.78. The company has a market cap of $314.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

