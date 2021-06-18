Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 4,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,847. The company has a market cap of $572.50 million, a P/E ratio of 432.75 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.