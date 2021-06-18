TheStreet Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stericycle by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,393 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

