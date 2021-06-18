TheStreet Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.