Thomas E. Black, Jr. Sells 11,155 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.75 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

