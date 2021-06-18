Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.90.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.12. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $99.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,380,000 after buying an additional 156,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

