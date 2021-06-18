Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Sells $3,162,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edmond Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $396,656.96.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tilly’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

