TopBidder (BID) Price Down 28.9% This Week

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $3,208.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.01 or 0.00741329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00083652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042719 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,856,110 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

