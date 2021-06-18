Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.43. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 1,456,664 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $786.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 856.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 130,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 1,485.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 153,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 1,047.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

