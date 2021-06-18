Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $244.26 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.