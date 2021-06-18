Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Docebo were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,166,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.31. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

