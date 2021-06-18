Toronto Dominion Bank Has $105,000 Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

EXK opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

